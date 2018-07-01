'It's our heritage and our history': Family searches for stolen photos

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the Pun family has been left nearly speechless.

A safe holding a cache of roughly 300 precious family photos was stolen from their Edmonton home in June.

The burglary happened when Charles Pun and his wife went to the U.S. at the end of May to visit their son. When they got home in early June, the basement light was on and the handle was missing off the back door.

"I went downstairs to the basement, and the first thing I noticed was that the safe was gone," Charles said. "It was a safe that contained all our photo albums."

'If some people come across it and make an effort to contact us, that would be my miracle,' says Charles Pun. (CBC) Inside the safe, the Puns had more than 50 years worth of family history, spanning four generations, nestled between polymer pages in about 10 photo albums.

Their daughter Victoria's baby photos from the 1980s were in the safe, along with some of the last remaining photographs of her great-grandparents in Hong Kong during the 1940s.

"They mean so much to us," Victoria said. "It's our heritage and our history. It's a part of who I am, who my dad was, my great grandma."

Charles said he decided to store the photos in the safe in the event of a fire, and put the safe in the basement, reckoning it would be the last part in the house to burn.

But in a cruel twist, the safe was one of the few things stolen from the house. The burglars mostly took cash and commemorative coins, leaving the bedrooms and study ransacked, with papers strewn across the floors.

"Maybe we just outsmarted ourselves," Charles said.

Victoria Pun holds a photo of her grandparents' at their wedding circa 1940. (Victoria Pun)

When CBC News visited, Victoria laid out some of the last remaining family photos on the coffee table, the framed ones left untouched during the robbery.

"I've always loved old pictures," she said. "So the fact that we tried to protect them and that's the reason why they're gone ... the irony is really hard to stomach."

Charles emigrated from Hong Kong to Edmonton in 1967. Ernest Manning's Social Credit Party was elected to a ninth-consecutive majority government that May and Canada turned 100 in July.

Victoria said she's thankful for a handful of digital copies of the sepia-toned photographs from those early years in Canada. In one picture, Charles poses on a bicycle wearing thick-rimmed Buddy Holly-style glasses and a crew neck sweater.

Victoria's favourite is one of her father sitting atop a car, with a driving glove on one hand and an ice cream cone in the other.

Victoria Pun set up an email account, lostpunfamilyphotos@gmail.com, for anyone to contact the family with information about the photos. (CBC )

Yet the remaining photos are just a fragment of the collection that had been stashed in the safe.

"What do I show my kids what their grandparents look like when they were 30?" Victoria asked.

The family is left to wonder exactly where the pictures have gone.

Police said an officer is still assigned to the case, but no suspects have been identified and the investigation can't continue without any further information.

Victoria took to social media hours after the safe was stolen, recruiting family and friends in the search. She even asked a friend who worked at a waste management site to keep an eye out for the safe or the photo albums.

But the family has heard nothing.

Victoria's last hope is that someone will hear their story and perhaps stumble across the albums somewhere in the city. Or, just maybe, the burglars will anonymously return the photos.

She even set up an email address for people to get in touch with the family directly, lostpunfamilyphotos@gmail.com.

"These are things that don't mean much to anybody else, but that sentimental value to us — our family history is in those pictures," she said.