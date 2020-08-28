It's done: Oilers draw winning 50/50 ticket in $14M raffle

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has drawn the winning 50/50 ticket for the Friday, Aug. 7 draw.

The winning number is A-37051557, and the winner will take home a prize of exactly $7,088,425, the foundation said Friday after the noon-hour draw.

The holder of the winning ticket will have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to claim the prize.

Drum roll, please...<br><br>🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁<br><br>The winning number from the Aug. 7 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> 50/50 raffle for a prize of $7,088,425 is A-37051557!<br><br>If this is your ticket, you have until 4pm MT on Wednesday, Sept. 2 to contact 5050@edmontonoilers.com & include your purchase email & photo ID. <a href="https://t.co/In6TfBA3v1">pic.twitter.com/In6TfBA3v1</a> —@Oil_Foundation

The winner will need to provide a copy of their government-issued photo identification and address.

Friday marked the second time this week that the foundation has said it would award the prize in the 50/50 draw, which has been plagued by technical issues and delays.

The winning ticket was set to be drawn on Wednesday of this week. More than an hour passed before an announcement came that it would be postponed yet again.

Delays in processing refunds prompted the postponement, the foundation said at the time.

"Our technology provider Ascend has assured us this work will be done in short order and we will be in a position to draw the winning ticket very soon," the statement said.

"We again apologize for the inconvenience this delay has caused."

The 50/50 was scheduled for the Aug. 7 game between the Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Oilers lost and were eliminated from the series.

Online sales quickly grew to $15.2 million — a world record for sports 50/50 draws — but the servers were overwhelmed by purchase requests.

Buyers were met with slow loading times, geo-location issues and error messages. Many who tried to repurchase tickets reported being charged multiple times for the subsequent attempts.

Last week, the foundation said the final pot for the record-setting raffle would be $14.3 million.

The organization refunded about $900,000 to make up for technical glitches during the sales.