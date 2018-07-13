'It is very disheartening': Seven plaques stolen from northwest Edmonton cemetery

Edmonton police are investigating the theft of seven memorial plaques from a northwest cemetery last week.

Just before 2 p.m. on July 7, police received a complaint that seven funeral plaques were missing from the Northern Lights Cemetery near Campbell Road and St. Albert Trail.

The caller reported the plaques went missing sometime between July 3 and July 6, and were removed from the military memorial section of the cemetery, police said.

Some of the plaques date back to the 1980s.

"It is very disheartening that someone would go to the effort of removing these plaques, which are obviously of great sentimental value to the families who had them installed in the cemetery," said Const. Conrad Whetstone with Northwest Division.

Police are asking anyone with information about the missing plaques to contact them.