'It gave me hope': Art helps Edmonton woman overcome homelessness

After getting diagnosed with schizophrenia and living in Edmonton's homeless shelters, it was through art Madeline LeBlanc was able to regain control of her life.

As a kid, LeBlanc was interested in becoming an artist. However, in high school she was dissuaded as her friends said artists make too little money and made too little difference in the world.

When she was 18, LeBlanc was kicked out of her childhood home. While trying to finish high school and working late nights at an arena, LeBlanc fell ill with psychosis, which was later diagnosed as a symptom of schizophrenia.

"I started talking to birds and believed I was on a mission to save the world," LeBlanc said.

Sometimes she would spend all night walking the streets and sleeping in random places, even once a creek, looking for "clues" to complete her mission.

Eventually, she spent several months in an Alberta hospital for evaluation. LeBlanc — a former honour roll student — was finding it difficult to talk and write cohesively.

"My mind wasn't the same," she said. "I just kept with the art and it was something that I could do."

Madeline LeBlanc takes flight after constructing large paper wings, fashioned from the 903 pages of her medical records. (Kaylah Bhimani of Kapkeo Creative )

Later, while attending the Youth Empowerment Support Services, a shelter in Edmonton, LeBlanc went into its art program. With some encouragement, LeBlanc eventually held an art show at the shelter.

"That kept my mind active and helped rehabilitate me," she said on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"It gave me hope."

She credits the program's artist in residence Allison Tunis helping re-spark her passion.

It was the art programs at Youth Empowerment Support Services made LeBlanc realize a balanced future with art was possible. She credits the program’s artist in residence Allison Tunis (left) helping re-spark her passion. This is a photo of LeBlanc's first art show. (Submitted by Madeline LeBlanc )

Now LeBlanc is getting her bachelor of fine arts from the University of Alberta. As she wanted to make larger scale art pieces, but could not afford the canvas or paint, LeBlanc started to use her own bed sheets and crayons.

"I like doing art that feels magical," she said.

In an earlier project, LeBlanc constructed large paper wings, fashioned from the 903 pages of her medical records.

7:45 Local artist showcased at 5 Artists 1 Love 5 Artists 1 Love is an annual event that showcases Black art and culture in Edmonton. We speak with artist Madi LeBlanc . 7:45

LeBlanc is one of the artists taking part in the 5 Artists 1 Love exhibit, which is an annual event at the Art Gallery of Alberta to promote Edmonton's Black artistic community. This is the event's 16th year.

Darren Jordan, curator of the exhibition, said LeBlanc was included as her work goes beyond traditional art.

"It's unique and colourful," he said.

"A perfect fit for us."

The 5 Artists 1 Love exhibit runs at the Art Gallery of Alberta from Jan. 29 to April 3 and showcases five different Black artists from the Edmonton area.