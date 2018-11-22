Exercising in self-isolation? Here are 3 workouts to keep you fit

With gyms closed, fitness studios gone silent and physical-distancing measures intended to curb COVID-19 leaving us in isolation, many might see the warm glow of the fridge light as the only remaining comfort.

But personal trainer Chris Tse says even if you have only one room, you can still map out an enjoyable and demanding exercise routine.

All you need is a little space to move around, your own body weight and a little willpower. Even if you don't have proper weights to work with, make do with a jug of milk or a can of soup.

Tse, like other personal trainers, has begun putting his exercise routines online for free.

Exercise is important for mental and physical health, Tse said, and that's more relevant now than ever.

"This is a full-body style workout," Tse said in his regular segment on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "It involves either your body weight or a couple of weights.

"You can grab some weights that are sitting around gathering some dust, or some soup cans if you really need to, because some of us have stocked up fully in our pantry."

Tse has put together a handful of routines designed to keep Edmontonians fit during these trying times. He recommends 10 reps for each exercise.

"Give yourself a very small break in between every one of these exercises," he said.

"It's important to mix it up. Our bodies are meant to move."

The full body

This exercise routine may seem straightforward, but it's guaranteed to make you sweat, and hit all of your core muscle groups from your calves to biceps.

Here is your daily workout <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> peeps! <br>Do 10 reps of each exercise and try and take a short break between each movement. <br>1) squats<br>2) squat jumps<br>3) knee highs<br>4) mountain climbers<br>5) push ups <a href="https://t.co/VfUfkF0WnO">pic.twitter.com/VfUfkF0WnO</a> —@ChrisTse_

The weight master

Grab some weights and get ready to squat. With this high-intensity routine, you'll work muscles you didn't even know you had.

Here's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/workout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#workout</a> 2, <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmAMCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmAMCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> peeps!<br>Grab a weight, a can, a milk jug, and follow along.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fitness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fitness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/5oWDervDNX">pic.twitter.com/5oWDervDNX</a> —@ChrisTse_

The duck and slide

This round of lunges and jumps will work your core without giving you a pain in the back. Don't forget to breathe.

Here's your daily <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/workout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#workout</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmAMCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmAMCBC</a> friends! We're back to body weight workouts today with a little twist. <a href="https://t.co/GKsn2iFwGp">pic.twitter.com/GKsn2iFwGp</a> —@ChrisTse_

The broomstick

Tse also created a custom workout for people with mobility issues. This gentler routine is a good fit for people who struggle with certain movements or be recovering from an injury.