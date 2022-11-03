Edmonton's historic Iron Works Building seen as 'catalyst' for redevelopment in The Quarters

Edmonton's 113-year-old Iron Works Building is undergoing a $21-million renovation with an eye to being a new downtown hub by 2024.

The historic industrial building was constructed in 1909 on 96th Street, north of 104th Avenue.

"This place was primarily a manufacturer of iron and some steel; they also specialized in brass here," said David Johnston, principal heritage planner with the City of Edmonton.

Iron, steel and brass were all building materials needed in a construction boom. Edmonton's population was growing in leaps and bounds in the early years of the 20th century: from 2,200 in 1899 to 23,000 in 1909 — and 60,000 by 1919.

A sense of what the exterior of the Iron Works Building will look like when work is completed in 2023. (Submitted by the City of Edmonton)

Surrounded by scaffolding — and Clark Builders construction workers — on the foundry floor, Johnston said the Iron Works Building is amazing, and an important part of the city's history.

The story goes that a couple of brothers, entrepreneurs James and Thomas Cornwall, started Edmonton Iron Works in 1903, not far from where the Alberta Legislature currently stands.

"James was known as 'Peace River Jim,' a fairly famous local character who was really involved in getting northern Alberta open for development," said Johnston.

But the pair soon realized they needed a bigger facility to keep up with the surge in demand.

Edmonton's principal heritage planner, David Johnston, tours the construction at the Iron Works Building. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

In 1909, the brothers started construction on a two-storey, Edwardian-style brick structure on a piece of property downtown, close to the Grand Trunk rail line.

Other industrial buildings of the era were strictly functional and viewed as disposable, said Johnston, but the Cornwall brothers' Iron Works Building was an exception.

"They made a decision to make a masonry building, a beautiful building, they wanted it to be permanent and part of the community," Johnston said.

The Cornwalls sold the building in 1927. Over the years it changed hands several times and was used for manufacturing things like farm plows and boilers.

In recent decades the building had been largely unoccupied and had fallen into a slow decline.

The city acquired the property in 2016 with an eye toward historic preservation.

Architect Jason Pare has never before had the chance to get his hands on a building from 1909.

A sense of what the foundry floor will look like when the work is completed. (City of Edmonton)

Pare, a partner with GEC Architecture, calls the project a "rare and unique" opportunity to restore a piece of history to its former glory.

The plans include open areas and glass showing off the original steel and brick work he hopes will be part of the bigger picture of redevelopment of The Quarters Downtown.

"The vision for this building is that ultimately it does tie into the largest historic character of the Quarters site and act as a catalyst," Pare said.

Michael Schneider, the city's project manager, said renderings reveal an "awesome space."

These boilers, in the basement of the Iron Works Building, will stay in place as a historical point of interest in the renovated space. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Right now, almost the entire roof has been removed. Two walls are down. Schneider is focused on clearing away hazardous materials that are typical with industrial restoration projects.

"We've found small amounts of asbestos, that kind of thing, throughout the building, some contaminated soil underneath the slabs," he said.

The plan is to enclose the perimeter, heat the area, then work on the main rehabilitation with new mechanical, electrical and plumbing.

"Once that is completed we have a proposed tenant in the Edmonton Arts Council," said Schneider. There would also be room for other tenants.

He expects the building to be complete in 2023 with occupancy taking place in 2024.