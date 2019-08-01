Investigation launched after RCMP pursuit results in highway crash near Red Deer

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a sports car being pursued by RCMP collided with a truck on a highway near Red Deer.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will be looking at the circumstances of the crash, which began at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with a complaint of shots fired near Blackfalds, a town about 15 kilometres north of Red Deer.

A vehicle matching the description of the sports car driven by the shooting suspect was spotted in Red Deer. RCMP started to pursue it but abandoned the chase in the interest of public safety, RCMP said in a news release.

At 1:45 p.m., the same vehicle was seen by officers who driving in an unmarked car on Highway 815. Shortly after the RCMP officers activated emergency lights and sirens, the sports car was struck by a pickup truck which was travelling eastbound on Highway 11.

Police say people who were travelling in the sports car were injured in the crash. No one inside the pickup was hurt.