Beloved music festival Interstellar Rodeo folds after 8 years in Edmonton
Madeleine Cummings · CBC News ·
Music fans in Edmonton often took refuge under the ampthitheatre roof during rainy summer days at the Interstellar Rodeo. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The ride is over for Interstellar Rodeo — at least for now.

The annual music festival, run by Six Shooter Records owners Shauna de Cartier and Helen Britton, will not return to Edmonton's Hawrelak Park in 2020.

In an email newsletter on Monday, de Cartier said time and growth were the reasons behind the "tough business decision" to put the festival on hiatus.

"Our record label and artist management companies have grown significantly in the last couple of years," de Cartier wrote in the newsletter.

"We really believe that our artists are the greatest and that they deserve our full attention during this extremely busy period of unprecedented opportunity."

Producing the festival every year was a significant undertaking for the small company, she added.

Interstellar Rodeo kicked off in Edmonton in 2012 with performances from Blue Rodeo, Randy Newman and Gillian Welch, among others.

The festival drew a mix of Canadian and international talent to Hawrelak Park's Heritage Amphitheatre.

Interstellar Rodeo also ran in Winnipeg from 2015 to 2017 but it struggled to draw larger crowds and compete against free music festivals.

"It is without a doubt my favourite weekend of the year and it's agonizing to me to let this go," de Cartier wrote in the newsletter. 

The festival plans to offer downloadable posters on its website and share festival memories from fans.

A new Spotify playlist highlights artists from the 11 festivals.

