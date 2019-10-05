'Intent to cause death and mayhem': Crown closes case in Edmonton truck-attack trial

Abdulahi Sharif was prepared to go to extraordinary lengths two years ago to cause as much chaos, destruction and death as possible on the streets of Edmonton, the Crown said Wednesday in closing arguments.

At Sharif's attempted-murder trial, prosecutor Shelley Bykewich told jurors the Crown has proved Sharif acted with intent on the evening of Sept. 30, 2017.

The accused faces 11 criminal charges, including five counts of attempted murder and four counts of flight from a police officer causing bodily harm. He is accused of running down Const. Michael Chernyk with his car, then stabbing him repeatedly. Later that evening, Sharif allegedly drove a U-Haul truck into four pedestrians in downtown Edmonton.

"We see the accused's determination and focus to kill a police officer," Bykewich told the jury. "The sole purpose for dangerously driving through the barricade at an accelerated speed was to either disable or kill."

The yellow police vest worn by Const. Mike Chernyk, who defended himself against an armed assailant the night of the U-Haul truck attacks. (Edmonton Police Service/Court exhibit)

As she spoke, Bykewich held up the blood-stained safety vest Chernyk wore the night he was stabbed. She said the bullet-proof vest underneath likely saved his life.

"The driver, determined to complete his intent, changed his tactic and now attacked Const. Chernyk's unprotected head," Bykewich said. "His sole focus was on Const. Chernyk. This was not personal. This was all about the uniform."

Chernyk's attacker fled on foot while police launched a massive search.

'Bait the police and go out in a blaze of destruction'

Three hours later, police at a checkpoint stopped a U-Haul truck driven by a man who matched Sharif's description.

He had evaded an extensive police search, yet returned to the area knowing it would be crawling with police, Bykewich said.

"The Crown submits he was there because this was the next part of his plan. Bait the police and go out in a blaze of destruction."

She told the jury there's no doubt Sharif drove dangerously during a five-minute police pursuit into the heart of downtown, and no doubt he struck four pedestrians and caused serious injuries.

"He intended, though unsuccessfully, to attack the Edmonton Police Service, and now he had had their attention once again," Bykewich said. "The accused's intent to cause death and mayhem can be assessed through his decisions."

Sharif's goal in heading toward the heart of the city on a busy Saturday night, she said, was to cause as much pain and suffering as possible.

Two male pedestrians were hit near 109th Street, and Bykewich said Sharif aimed his vehicle directly at them.

Back alley near The Pint where two pedestrians were struck by a speeding U-Haul truck. (Court Exhibit/Edmonton Police Service )

"The accused intended to kill whomever got in his way by striking them down with a vehicle," Bykewich said. "There was no wavering. It was accurate and direct."

Moments later, the U-Haul drove onto a sidewalk and mowed down two female pedestrians.

"We know why," Bykewich said. "It was to kill whoever was standing on that street corner."

The chase ended when a tactical team truck rammed into the U-Haul and tipped it on its side.

"The ordeal was over in a surprisingly peaceful way," Bykewich said. "Without a shot fired and without a death. Despite using his best efforts to inflict chaos, destruction and indiscriminate death on the streets of Edmonton, he failed to kill anyone. But that in no way diminishes his intent to kill."

She asked the jury to find Sharif guilty on all charges.

Friend of the court offers closing submission

Sharif, 32, has represented himself during the three-week trial and did not cross-examine any witnesses. He did not present a closing argument.

The closest the jury heard to any alternative theory came through a closing address made by lawyer Greg Lazin, acting as a so-called friend of the court.

"My role is to try to give another perspective on some of the evidence," Lazin said. "But it is very important to note I am not Mr. Sharif's lawyer. In fact, I've never spoken with him. I am not an advocate for Mr. Sharif."

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif allegedly ran down pedestrians in downtown Edmonton while driving a U-Haul truck on Sept. 30, 2017. (CBC News)

Lazin focused on the U-Haul driver's actions during the high-speed chase, asking the jury to question whether the driver intended to hurt people, or was simply trying to evade the police. He reminded the jury that some witnesses suggested there were times when the U-Haul seemed to be out of control.

Lazin told the jurors that in order to find someone guilty of attempted murder they must decide beyond a reasonable doubt the accused had the specific intent to kill.

"Recklessness, the intention to inflict harm, even significant harm, is not enough," Lazin said. "There has to be a specific intent to kill."

Jurors have been told to return to court Thursday morning with overnight bags. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil will give them instructions on the law before they begin deliberations.