Intense cross-examination at Edmonton aggravated sexual assault trial

Court adjourned early on Wednesday afternoon after the complainant in an aggravated sexual assault case was subjected to hours of intense cross-examination.

Anthony Lee Taylor is accused of transmitting HIV to an unwitting sexual partner who paid him for sex in December 2016.

The complainant, who can only be identified by the initials JM, found out in February 2017 that he was HIV positive.

JM said he reported his suspicions about Taylor to health authorities and testified they attempted to reach Taylor.

"Eventually I sent text messages to Mr. Taylor, informing him that if he continues to ignore phone calls ... that he would leave me no choice other than to go to the Edmonton Police Service and report him and make a complaint," JM testified at a Taylor's trial in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

He admitted he was "extremely angry" at the time.

"At this time, my anger was getting the best of me," JM said. "I felt that I was almost losing control and that if something wasn't done, then there could be a meeting between myself and Mr. Taylor."

JM said Edmonton police contacted him in July 2017 after two health-care practitioners passed along their concerns about threats that JM was making against others including Taylor.

He said being investigated for uttering threats made him even more angry.

During cross-examination, the 59-year-old admitted he was agitated at the time and prone to outbursts.

"I have mental health issues as well as other issues that I believe cause me to feel that I am discriminated against," JM testified.

The jury was told that police ultimately decided not to charge JM with uttering threats. Before they charged Taylor with aggravated sexual assault, officers interviewed JM as a complainant.

Inconsistencies revealed

During relentless cross-examination by defence lawyer Sarah Terry, a number of inconsistencies were exposed between JM's testimony during the trial and the earlier statements he gave to police.

In his first police interview, JM told a constable that he uses condoms during sex about 90 per cent of the time. He admitted that he later told a detective he always uses condoms.

JM testified during the trial that the issue of using a condom when he had sex with Taylor never came up, even though in his mind, anal sex carries the greatest risk of sexual infection transmission.

"The likelihood of someone who is so diligent about using condoms all the time and yet not doing it during the riskiest sex is highly unlikely would you agree?" Terry asked.

"I may agree, I may disagree," said the increasingly agitated witness.

JM told a constable that he had sex with multiple female partners "probably in January" 2017, but later in a videotaped statement with the detective, JM said the last time he had sex with anyone other than Taylor was in 2015.

When pressed by the lawyer, JM said, "I would agree there's more sexual partners than just Mr. Taylor in that date range."

JM also revealed that he was tested for HIV in November 2016, the month before he paid Taylor for sex. That test was negative.

He requested another test on Jan. 7, 2017, and found out the next month that he was HIV positive.

JM has also testified that his sexual encounter with Taylor was random. He said he spotted the accused on a street corner after midnight in December 2016, dressed like a woman and using the name Tatiana.

But when he was first interviewed by police, he told the constable he first contacted Tatiana through a website used by escorts.

"I believe [the constable] was always looking out for Tatiana and was never looking out for me," JM said.

He told the jury that he and Taylor had two sexual encounters; however, he only talked about one when he gave a sworn statement to the police detective.

The cross-examination is scheduled to resume on Friday morning.