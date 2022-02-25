It's been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic threw Alberta students and teachers into virtual classrooms for the first time, kicking off months of remote learning and forcing everyone to adapt to a rapidly changing new normal.

Since then, students have bounced between in-person and remote learning several times. Schools have tightened health and safety measures, and classrooms across the province have been shuffled to make room for social distancing.

Teachers, students and parents have had to become familiar with new remote learning software and programs, and two graduating classes have departed high school without coming together to celebrate.

Now, two years in, vaccinations are available and most students have returned to the classroom — but what does our new normal look like, and how are teachers coping?

Join us at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 as host Nancy Carlson moderates Inside the Classroom: Teaching through a pandemic.

Carlson will be joined by three Alberta teachers who will share what the experience has been like, how they have had to adapt, and what lessons they will take into the future.

The special will be broadcast live on our Facebook page @cbcedmonton.