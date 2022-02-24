An innocent victim and a robbery suspect are both dead after Edmonton police opened fire on a suspected gunman late Wednesday.

Police responded to an armed robbery at a liquor store in the area of 113th Street and 104th Avenue downtown around 6:25 p.m., Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee told a news conference Thursday.

Officers chased a suspect who fled on foot.

A confrontation took place at 105th Street and 107th Avenue around 7 p.m. The male suspect was fatally wounded.

A man in a nearby apartment suite was hit by gunfire.

McFee said he was taken to hospital by paramedics where he succumbed to his injuries.

"This is not easy news to share," McFee said.

"It's difficult for all. It's tragic. Especially something like this … an innocent person not involved in this has lost a life.

"That's not anything anybody's ever signed up for. Those are things that obviously we're going to be looking for the answers on what happened and how it happened.

"It's a difficult day. It's a difficult day for families, obviously, to lose a loved one. And it's a difficult day for EPS to have to go through that. All stemming from a reported robbery with a firearm in progress … It's not easy."

Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating. ASIRT is notifying next of kin.