Inmate's death at Edmonton Remand Centre 'non-criminal,' police say

The most recent death of an inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre — the third so far this year — was non-criminal, police say.

Early Sunday staff found an inmate unresponsive in a cell, a spokesperson for the provincial justice department said.

Staff tried to provide medical assistance. The inmate was transported to hospital and declared dead.

The spokesperson refused to release any further information, including the age or gender of the inmate.

But sources told CBC News the prisoner was a man.

The cause of death was initially thought to have been a drug overdose, but sources said an autopsy revealed the inmate died of a heart attack or stroke.

A spokesman for the Edmonton Police Service confirmed the death was non-criminal.

There have been three fatalities at the Edmonton Remand Centre so far this year, a spokesperson for the justice department said.

In 2018, there were eight fatalities total at correctional or remand centres.

Sources told CBC News there are ongoing problems with drug overdoses at the Edmonton facility.

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services confirmed there have been nine suspected overdoses at the remand centre so far this year where naloxone was used.

That compares to 11 instances in 2018 and 10 in 2017, Williamson said.



