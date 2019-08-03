Injured bullfighter airlifted from Big Valley Jamboree to Edmonton
The 23-year-old was knocked unconscious while protecting a bull rider near Camrose
A 23-year-old bullfighter who was knocked unconscious and trampled by a bull at the Big Valley Jamboree country music festival in Camrose was airlifted to Edmonton Saturday in critical but stable condition.
The young man, identified as Casey Berg, was taking part in the Bulls for Breakfast event when the accident happened, festival operations manager Chuck Erman said.
Erman said Berg had positioned himself between the bull and a fallen rider when he was hit and "knocked out."
The bull spun around and then stepped on him while he was on the ground, he added.
"He's a great young bullfighter with lots of potential and talent and unfortunately it is a high risk, high impact sport," Erman said.
"It was just an unfortunate accident that occurred."
Berg was initially transferred to St. Mary's Hospital in Camrose by ambulance in critical but stable condition.
He was then airlifted by STARS air ambulance to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.
