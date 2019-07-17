Arson blamed for overnight fire at 2 south Edmonton infill homes

Police are being asked to investigate after a late night fire caused extensive damage to two infill homes under construction in south Edmonton.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the area of 112th Street and 75th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk said in a statement Wednesday.

The fire was deliberately set, Lewchuk said.

The two homes being built in the McKernan neighbourhood suffered an estimated $200,000 in damages. The fire was fully extinguished at around 1 a.m.

Arson investigators with Edmonton police have been notified.