Arson blamed for overnight fire at 2 south Edmonton infill homes
Police are being asked to investigate after two infill homes under construction caught fire Tuesday night in south Edmonton.
Police asked to investigate after homes under construction caught fire Tuesday night
Police are being asked to investigate after a late night fire caused extensive damage to two infill homes under construction in south Edmonton.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the area of 112th Street and 75th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk said in a statement Wednesday.
The fire was deliberately set, Lewchuk said.
The two homes being built in the McKernan neighbourhood suffered an estimated $200,000 in damages. The fire was fully extinguished at around 1 a.m.
Arson investigators with Edmonton police have been notified.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.