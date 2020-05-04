Industry-specific pandemic safety measures coming for Alberta businesses

Alberta businesses should expect to see safety advice tailored to their specific industry as the province starts lifting COVID-19 restrictions this month.

While dentists, physiotherapists and other health professionals were allowed to resume operations on Monday, the first major stage in the province's reopening will be May 14.

If the province continues to meet its goals in controlling the spread of the virus, it's expected retail stores, hair salons, barbershops and restaurants at 50 per cent capacity will be able to reopen that day, but will have to follow physical distancing and safety precautions.

Alberta Health on Sunday published a document offering general employee and customer safety guidance to business owners.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said the province is using that document to solicit feedback from different types of businesses.

"What we're doing is kind of looking at those sectors who may be reopening in the early phases and asking those industries who know their business better than we do to look at that workplace guidance and then come to us and say what would that look like with respect to implementing those measures in those workplaces," she said.

More specific guidelines should be released in the next few weeks. Hinshaw says businesses who want to reopen must prove they are meeting safety standards.

"These businesses cannot open in the way that they used to operate," she said at her daily availability on Monday. "Everyone has to put measures in place to prevent spread."

The Ontario government has laid out rules for a large number of occupations including construction workers, agricultural labourers, food service staff and people who work in auto dealerships.

Earlier on Monday, NDP Official Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said allowing businesses to reopen without providing owners with specific guidance could set the stage for a major setback where the province has to return to lockdown measures.

Notley said businesses are worried and want clearer guidance on how to ensure safety for their employees and customers. She wants Alberta to follow a similar approach taken by Ontario and provide industry-specific advice.

"Who needs to be wearing [personal protective equipment]?" she asked. "What kind of PPE? How many people can be in a store? What kind of space needs to be between people? How do we deal with product handling rules? How do we deal with lineups outside the store?"

Notley also wants the government to provide grants to help businesses purchase PPE for their employees.