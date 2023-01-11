Industrial equipment dealer faces occupational safety charges in Edmonton workplace death

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) has charged Finning International after a workplace incident two years ago resulted in the death of one worker.

The incident took place on March 31, 2021 at a Finning Canada location in west Edmonton. Emergency services were called to the location at 104th Avenue and 180th Street.

Two workers, employed by Finning International, were attempting to remove a counterweight from an excavator for maintenance work. While removing the last of six bolts, the counterweight fell onto the workers.

One died and the other was seriously injured. Finning Canada previously said both men were in their 40s in a statement.

Five charges were laid against Finning International on Dec. 15, 2022:

Two charges, one for each worker, under the OHS Act for failure to ensure the health and safety of a worker by failing to implement, enforce and/or monitor the use of information as set out in a safety letter

One charge under the OHS Regulation for being an employer who implemented a procedure respecting the work at a work site, failed to ensure all workers who are affected by the procedure were familiar with it before the work began.

One charge under the OHS Code for failure to ensure equipment, a counterweight, was serviced and maintained in accordance with specifications from the manufacture or certified by a professional engineer

One charge under the OHS Code for failure to ensure that if a worker could be injured if equipment or material was moved or damaged and that all reasonable steps were taken to ensure the material was set up to eliminate potential danger

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement that Finning International is not be in a position to comment until after court proceedings are complete.