Indigenous fashion showcased on urban catwalk | CBC News Loaded
Edmonton
·
Video
Indigenous fashion showcased on urban catwalk
Cree fashionista and artist Cheyenne Rain LeGrande's first fashion show is a celebration of Indigenous languages and culture, featuring designs created by four Indigenous artists.
Posted: Oct 04, 2021 4:04 PM MT | Last Updated: October 4
