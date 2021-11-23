Independent MLA complains to RCMP about Kenney staff correspondence with private company

Independent MLA Todd Loewen says he's spoken to Alberta RCMP about his allegations that a senior official in the premier's office may have broken the law by seeking out political support from an unnamed Alberta company.

Loewen, who was expelled from the United Conservative caucus in May 2021 over his open defiance of Premier Jason Kenney's leadership, is basing his allegations on a description in a November 2021 column by Calgary Herald writer Don Braid.

"I look forward to the police investigating it fully and coming up with the truth," Loewen said Tuesday while speaking to reporters at the legislature.

The RCMP confirmed Loewen's complaint was received, but wouldn't say if an investigation has been opened. A spokesperson did say all complaints to the RCMP are reviewed.

A Kenney spokesperson said Tuesday that the RCMP has not contacted anyone in the premier's office, and hasn't provided any further comment.

In the November column, Braid writes about an email an executive from an Alberta company sent to colleagues, stating that an official from the premier's office asked the executive to round-up existing and new members to attend the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting held Nov. 19-21 and participate in board voting.

According to Braid, the email went on to state that by providing the requested support to Kenney, the company could then "leverage that into further, meaningful dialogues with his cabinet."

Loewen said he doesn't know what company Braid was writing about, but alleges he's heard rumours about other Alberta companies being approached in a similar manner.

In a letter Loewen sent to Alberta RCMP in February, Loewen argues that this request could violate sections 121-1-C and 121-1-D of the Criminal Code if the unnamed company does business with the provincial government.

121-C prohibits government officials and staff from demanding, accepting, offering or agreeing to a benefit of any kind from a person who has dealings with the government, unless they have the consent of the head of the branch of government that they're affiliated with.

121-1-D prohibits anyone who has or pretends to have influence with the government from demanding or accepting a benefit in exchange for providing influence.

Upcoming leadership review

Loewen's allegations come as Kenney readies for a leadership review that will be held at a special general meeting in Red Deer, Alta., on April 9.

Asked about the timing of waiting to go public with his allegations until this week, Loewen said the start of the legislative session allowed him to put his questions to the UCP in the chamber, and said that the premier's chief of staff recently taking a temporary leave of absence to work on Kenney's leadership campaign may be "related."

When Loewen raised the issue in the legislature on Monday, government House leader Jason Nixon called Loewen's allegations "junior high games" and said the chief of staff's leave to work on the campaign is a normal process.

Nixon pointed to Loewen's own recent presence at political meetings ahead of the leadership review. Loewen said Tuesday he has attended a few meetings and has spoken one-on-one with many people, encouraging them to vote on April 9 if they are unhappy with Kenney's leadership.