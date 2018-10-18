Skip to Main Content
Red Deer RCMP seek help in identifying suspect in indecent acts
New

Red Deer RCMP seek help in identifying suspect in indecent acts

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a man believed to be involved in two recent indecent acts in the city over the span of several days.

Suspect exposed himself to woman waiting for a bus and inappropriately touched a female jogger

CBC News ·

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a man believed to be involved in two indecent acts last weekend.

On Friday, between 8 and 8:45 p.m., a man exposed himself and made sexual comments to a woman waiting for a bus at the intersection of 39th Street and 40th Avenue, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The following morning, a woman running on the trail system through Rotary Park was touched inappropriately by a man pushing a mountain bike, police said.

At this point, RCMP believe the incidents likely involved the same suspect and are asking for public assistance to identify him.

He is described as between 40 and 45 years of age, average height, with short dark hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a light grey hoodie, dark grey pants and a dark grey toque.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us