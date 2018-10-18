Red Deer RCMP seek help in identifying suspect in indecent acts

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a man believed to be involved in two indecent acts last weekend.

On Friday, between 8 and 8:45 p.m., a man exposed himself and made sexual comments to a woman waiting for a bus at the intersection of 39th Street and 40th Avenue, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The following morning, a woman running on the trail system through Rotary Park was touched inappropriately by a man pushing a mountain bike, police said.

At this point, RCMP believe the incidents likely involved the same suspect and are asking for public assistance to identify him.

He is described as between 40 and 45 years of age, average height, with short dark hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a light grey hoodie, dark grey pants and a dark grey toque.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers.