St. Albert sponsor group working to reunite Syrian family

A local sponsor group is looking to reunite a Syrian family in Edmonton with relatives still living overseas.

Inaam and Ahmad Alabbas and their four children have been living in the city since 2018. The family came with the help of the Community Refugee Committee of St. Albert, arriving from Syria after spending time in Beirut. The couple says their time in Edmonton has been good and they are now expecting another child.

But Inaam Alabbas' two brothers and their families are still in Lebanon and hope to come to Canada.

The St. Albert group is once again stepping up to help make that reunion a reality.

"It's a huge, huge process," said Judy Evans, the committee chair. "They're so relieved that someone here is helping them to come.

"They're just anxious to come. It's not safe there."

Radio Active 11:37 Sryian refugees started to arrive five years ago This month marks five years since Edmonton welcomed Sryian refugees to the City. We get an update from the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers and some Syrian refugees who arrived five years ago. 11:37

CBC News spoke to Ahmad Alabbas through an interpreter. He said he speaks to his brothers-in-law often and that they can't wait to come to Canada and be reunited.

The federal government requires a committee to financially support families for their first year. In the case of the two families, $71,000 is needed with the team having currently raised $41,000.

January marked five years since Syrian refugees began settling in Edmonton. As of October last year, Canada had welcomed 44,620 Syrian refugees since the program started in late 2015.

Long road ahead

COVID-19 has majorly impacted fundraising efforts, according to Evans. Service clubs and businesses now don't have a lot of money to spare like they did in 2018 when the Alabbas family was brought over.

One recent bright spot for the effort was a St. Albert couple anonymously matching donations made to the committee between April 1 and May 31 to a maximum of $15,000.

"It is stressful, because I want to help them and I have a bit of an understanding of what their difficult situation is. The money part of it is stressful," Evans said.

But Evans said she knows that there are lots of people ready to help the families and that they will be OK.

The families in Beirut still have to do their interview with a Canadian immigration officer and then undergo several different kinds of checks before they can come to Canada.

It's a long road ahead but the Alabbas family is hopeful. Ahmad Alabbas said they will dance and have a big party with music and food when the families are finally reunited.