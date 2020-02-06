Impaired driving charge laid in death of teen pedestrian near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death in the death of a 17-year-old girl on the O'Chiese First Nation reserve near Rocky Mountain House.

The incident occurred Jan. 25 at about 6 a.m. when Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a complaint of a disturbance on the reserve.

Officers determined that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The girl was transported to hospital and died in hospital two days later.

The woman charged in the case is scheduled to appear in court in Rocky Mountain House on March 4.

The O'Chiese First Nation is located about 220 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.