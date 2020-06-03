Impaired drivers could be suspended, fined rather than charged under proposed Alberta law

The Alberta government wants to adopt a new way of penalizing impaired drivers that would keep people who have committed less serious offences out of court.

Should the Provincial Administrative Penalties Act pass the legislature, police who encounter an impaired driver could opt to avoid laying criminal charges.

Drivers dealt with by a new administrative penalty would lose their vehicle for 30 days, lose their driver's licence for at least three months and pay a $1,000 fine for a first offence.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said Thursday that adopting an approach B.C. has used for the past decade will prevent fatal crashes and free up court and police time.

"This policy saves lives, full stop," Schweitzer said at a news conference in Edmonton.

If passed, Bill 21 would also create a new government branch called SafeRoads AB to administer less serious impaired driving cases and, later in 2021, expand to handle traffic tickets.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver said Thursday the new approach is no attempt to trivialize impaired driving as police can still criminally charge drivers involved in serious collisions or repeat offenders.

"You injure someone, you kill someone in impaired driving, criminal charges are there immediately," Schweitzer said. "If you don't change your behaviour, criminal charges are there."

The ministers pointed to the success of British Columbia's approach, which began in 2010. The number of impaired driving incidents dropped 36 per cent in that province between 2011 and 2018. Impaired driving fatalities there halved between 2010 and 2018.

By diverting cases away from courts, the Alberta government estimates it will free up about eight per cent of court time and eliminate about 1,200 trials a year.

Police would be able to deal with an administrative penalty in less than an hour, rather than spending time testifying in court, Schweitzer said.

Edmonton police chief and Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police president Dale McFee said adopting the new system would be a positive step forward that would improve traffic safety.