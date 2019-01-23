325 'illegal fish' land Alberta men in hot water with RCMP

Two northern Alberta men are facing charges after an attempt to evict them from a home in La Crete led to the discovery of an unauthorized firearm and a pickup truck loaded with "illegal fish."

More than 325 fish were found in the bed of a pickup parked on the property, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife are also investigating but are not commenting on the seized fish or any related charges.

Officers were called to the property on Jan. 17 by a provincial bailiff who had been attempting enforce an eviction notice on the men, said RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren.

'Allegations of threats made'

"Those threat charges are in relation to what had gone on with the provincial bailiff with the property matter," Warren said.

The bailiff claimed he had been threatened by the men.

"There were allegations of threats made, which caused the RCMP to follow up," Warren said.

"The owners of the property were going to be evicted as a result of a court matter and as a result of the bailiff making a complaint to the RCMP, charges were laid."

The accused, aged 65 and 36, are from La Crete, 45 kilometres southwest of Fort Vermilion.

They are in custody pending their next court appearance Feb. 26.

La Crete is approximately 685 kilometres north of Edmonton.