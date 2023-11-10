Poaching of 2 bighorn sheep sparks investigation at Jasper National Park

Wildlife authorities in Jasper National Park are investigating the poaching of two bighorn sheep found last month with their heads cut off.

According to Parks Canada, a visitor reported seeing a ram that they believed had been illegally killed at Edna's Knoll near Jasper Lake on Oct. 17.

Park wardens went to the scene and found the carcass of one ram, and a second nearby. Both animals were missing their heads.

Parks Canada's law enforcement branch launched an investigation, and used X, formerly Twitter, to ask members of the public for dashcam footage from the Jasper Lake, Edna's Knoll or Talbot Lake areas. They also sought information on suspicious persons or vehicles in the area.

Necropsies were performed on the carcasses and it was determined that both rams had been shot.

The bodies showed no signs of scavenging by other animals such as birds, ravens, and coyotes, which helped investigators determine that the rams had been killed sometime between 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 17.

"An undisturbed carcass in the landscape is usually a good indication that it's fairly fresh," said Dave Argument, resource conservation manager for Jasper National Park.

In an interview, Argument said that while the situation is upsetting, poaching is not common in the national park.

"I find it quite saddening, of course, that somebody would take it upon themselves to remove these animals from the population in such a disrespectful and wasteful manner," he said.

In the last 20 years, there have only been five charges related to illegal hunting or poaching of large animals in the park, a Parks Canada spokesperson said. The last case of confirmed poaching in Jasper National Park was in 2014, when a large bull elk was killed with a crossbow.

Poaching is a serious offence under the Canada National Parks Act. Convictions can bring fines of more than $250,000.

Argument said park officials use the same approach in all poaching investigations but understand that poachers put a higher value on certain animals, such as bears and trophy elk.

What are the motivations?

It's hard to pinpoint the motivations behind the killings of the bighorn rams, but Argument said it's likely that someone wanted to collect a trophy.

"It certainly wasn't a meat harvest, the way a lot of hunters are actually motivated by the opportunity to put food on the table. That's not a factor here," he said.

"This was purely the removal of the heads of both of these rams."

After the poaching, the scene at Edna's Knoll was put under a 72-hour closure to prevent visitors from meeting up with any bears that might have been attracted to the remains.

The closure was also to ensure members of the public didn't compromise the investigation by wandering through the area.

Parks Canada's Dave Argument said park wardens were sent to the reported area armed for possible wildlife encounters like bears. (Parks Canada)

During the necropsies, the ram carcasses were inspected by law enforcement investigators looking for evidence such as bullet fragments. Because the investigation is ongoing, Parks Canada said further details about the evidence can't be shared.

Genetic samples were taken from the two carcasses in case there's an opportunity to match them up with heads that might be found later, said Argument.

Prosecutions and warnings

In a statement, the province's Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services said that between April 2022 and March 2023, there were 1,077 prosecutions and 774 warnings related to poaching under the Alberta Wildlife Act.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, there were 1,031 prosecutions and 744 poaching-related warnings.

Scott Kallweit, a fish and wildlife officer from the Calgary district, said the province relies heavily on the public to report suspicious hunting or fishing activity.

"We have so many law-abiding hunters, fishermen, outdoor enthusiasts that really understand and respect the resources," Kallweit said. "They are 100 per cent the eyes and ears on the ground."

Why is illegal hunting bad for the environment?

Firearms and hunting are prohibited in national parks.

In Alberta, recreational hunting licences are mandated by the ministry of environment and protected areas.

Kennedy Halvorson, a conservationist with the Alberta Wilderness Association, said wildlife scientists and specialists work hard to set quotas for sustainable recreational harvest each year. Poaching disrupts the balance, she says.

"It's not good for wildlife, it's not good for biodiversity, it's not good for hunters who go through the legal process of getting their permits. It's disappointing all around to see," Halvorson said.

A conservationist with the Alberta Wilderness Association, Kennedy Halvorson says hunting caps are developed with sustainable harvest in mind. (Submitted by Kennedy Halvorson)

Halvorson said it's up to individuals to ensure they have the appropriate permits to hunt while keeping informed about current regulations.

Poachers, she said, increase public distrust around hunting. She said it's unfair to compare legitimate hunters with poachers.

"Hunters are often people who are familiar with the land, they know the wildlife … they want animal populations to flourish because that gives them the opportunity to continue a sustainable hunt."