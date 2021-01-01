Online 50/50 draw during world juniors grows to almost $5M in a day
Albertans can buy tickets between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on game days
Raffle madness is gripping hockey fans in Alberta as Canada and Finland face off at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton New Year's Eve.
The pot for the online 50/50 draw sat at more than $4.9 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon, up from $500,000 that started the day at 9 a.m. when buying began.
Hockey Canada and the Alberta Hockey Foundation are offering the draw online to Albertans every game day from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. while teams play at Rogers Place over the next week.
As of Dec. 30, a total of $2.4 million had been awarded over eight games since the tournament started on Dec. 22.
Rylee Coffin, a local hockey fan, said the online version is a way for everyone to participate, even though they can't attend the games.
The New Year's Eve pot will be the biggest during the tournament so far.
Shabir Madhas, another local hockey buff, said the 50/50 draw is likely getting more interest this year because of the pandemic.
"They're not really out and about doing other things," he suggested.
He likened the steady increase online to other lotteries when they get a lot of publicity.
"It's like playing Lotto 6/49, right? Everyone always plays when it's $60 to 70 million compared to $5 or 6 million."
- A millionaire made: Winner of historic Oilers 50/50 raffle claims $7M
- It's done: Oilers draw winning 50/50 ticket in $14M raffle
The Hockey Canada raffle during the World Juniors comes after the Oilers ran a milestone jackpot of $14 million in September.
Half the proceeds go to the Alberta Hockey Foundation for grassroots programs in the province.
Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, noted that it's the largest jackpot to date for the tournament.
"We encourage fans to continue enjoying the World Juniors and cheering on Team Canada, and to continue to support the final three daily 50/50 draws on Jan. 2, 4 and 5."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.