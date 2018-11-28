Skip to Main Content
Black ice makes for dicey commute on Alberta highways, city streets
Black ice makes for dicey commute on Alberta highways, city streets

Roads coated with sheer ice Wednesday morning made for a treacherous commute on Edmonton roads.

Streets and sidewalks are slick after freezing rain

A vehicle flipped at 89th Street and Yellowhead Trail early Wednesday morning. (CBC/Dave Bajer)

Roads coated with black ice during a bout of freezing rain made for a treacherous Wednesday morning commute in Edmonton. 

There were reports of fender-benders and vehicles in the ditch on roads and highways throughout the province, and Edmonton was no exception.

Between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 55 collisions were reported to Edmonton police, EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said in an advisory.  

Of the 55 crashes reported to police, 36 were property damage collisions, 11 involved injuries and 8 were hit-and-runs, Sheppard said. 

In a tweet, Edmonton police urged drivers to slow down and compared road conditions to when Gotham, Batman's home city, was frozen solid by comic book villain Mr. Freeze. 

The City of Edmonton said its road crews worked late and came in early to help contend with the slick conditions.

In a tweet, the city said 85 trucks, 30 sidewalk sanders, and 24 crews with sand buckets were out on the road Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain hit areas across the province Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada had issued freezing rain warnings for communities stretching from High Level and Fort Vermilion to Hinton and Slave Lake, and special weather statements for communities across central and northern Alberta. 

As of Wednesday morning, there were no special weather advisories in place for Alberta but highways, streets and sidewalks were still slick. 

Some Edmonton drivers used more colourful words to describe the drive.

One commuter, on Twitter, described the road conditions as "pure treachery." 

  

