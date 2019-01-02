Grande Prairie couple rings in 2019 with hockey pond wedding proposal

When the puck slid to a stop near her hockey stick, Rebecca Preston spotted the little box on top.

At first, she wasn't sure what it was.

Then her boyfriend, Colin Walter, skated over and got down on one knee.

After the perfect proposal, score one for love.

"I was so happy," Preston said. "My legs were shaking. When I was holding him after, he was actually holding me up. I couldn't stand at that point."

Walter proposed on New Year's Eve day, while they were skating on the outdoor rink near their home in Westlake, a hamlet in the County of Grande Prairie.

When Colin Walter passed the puck to fiancee Rebecca Preston, she got more than she expected. 0:43

"I thought it would be fun with our close friends and [at] a good place," he said. "It's a Canadian way to do it."

On the morning of Dec. 31, his friends flooded the rink and prepared the ice.

"Everyone was in on it except for her," Walter said.

As the couple passed the puck back and forth, the song The Great Love Story by the country group Lanco started to play, while a friend snuck the engagement ring onto the puck.

Walter arranged for another friend to capture the moment on camera.

"My one friend who was taking the video was actually crying while he did it," Walter said.

He said he knew the plan was a success when he got down on one knee.

"Once I had the ring open, she started nodding, and said 'yes' before I could even ask," he said.

Colin Walter and Rebecca Preston hamming it up for the camera at an Edmonton Oilers game. (Colin Walter)

Preston said he picked the perfect place for their engagement.

She learned to skate in the last year, after Walter bought her ice skates for her birthday. Their friend's eight-year-old son has been teaching her at the neighbourhood pond since then.

"That's been where we're spending all our time, so I thought it was so romantic that he included that in the proposal," Preston said.

"I told her we'd be getting engaged that year," Walter said. "So I waited to the very last day."

Preston said it was a great way to ring in 2019.

"Pretty amazing New Year, I'd say."