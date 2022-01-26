Edmonton's Ice on Whyte returns with COVID-19 modifications

The chips fly as Ross Baisas takes his trusty chainsaw to a large block of ice.

"We're actually working with two mythological creatures," says Baisas, an ice carver from Verdun, Que.

The sculpture of Pegasus and a griffin is one of the works on display as part of this year's Ice on Whyte, starting Thursday and running until Feb. 6 at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona.

Baisas, who grew up in the Philippines, hasn't travelled much during the pandemic. He's glad to be one of 10 artists returning to Ice on Whyte.

"I'm really, really happy to be with them and working again after they cancelled last year," he said.

You can see more from Ice on Whyte on this week's Our Edmonton on Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Manoj Khorugdharry travelled from Ottawa to take part in this year's Ice on Whyte. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"We're really excited to do anything at this point," said Ice on Whyte producer Jill Roszell.

"COVID has been really difficult for us in the event industry."

The international competition normally connected to the event has been cancelled in the wake of the pandemic and travel restrictions.

"It's not fair if they're not able to come to the country," Roszell said.

This year's goal is simple, she said: "We are really trying to create a very safe, very chill, lovely outdoor experience."

The fenced-off site at 8331 104th St. will be operating at a reduced capacity.

Roszell said Ice on Whyte isn't hosting an ice bar or serving alcohol this year. The provincial Restrictions Exemption Program is in effect, meaning you'll have to show proof of vaccination.

Tickets — available online or at the gate — will give patrons access to tour the sculpture garden and watch demonstrations.

"We also have what we call our chippers' classes," Roszell said. "We will give you a little piece of ice and you can try your hand at doing it yourself. It is harder than it looks, but also a lot of fun."

Steve Buzak will be helping with some of that coaching. The executive chef and food and beverage director at the Royal Glenora Club is also an internationally renowned carver.

Steve Buzak has a sporty ice carving on display, inspired by the Winter Olympics. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Buzak's creation this year draws inspiration from the upcoming Winter Olympics with a cartoon-like character.

"He's a little, pudgy downhill skier and he'll have a lot of effects, so pretty excited," Buzak said.

His past sculptures have landed him big wins and trips to competitions like the prestigious Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China.

The Old Strathcona event has a different feel this year but "we're still going to do our best," Buzak said.

"And looking forward to next year when things will shift back, but if not, we'll make the best of this, as long as it continues."