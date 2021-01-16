Fallen ice climber in central Alberta successfully rescued

An ice climber who fell approximately 12 metres was rescued by RCMP on Friday in central Alberta.

On Friday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a report of a fallen ice climber at around 2:30 p.m. A SOS beacon was received by police, locating the climber at the south end of Abraham Lake, roughly 211 kilometres southwest of Red Deer.

The 28-year-old climber was rescued by Ahlstrom Helicopters, with the help of Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue. STARS Air Ambulance was also on site to transport the climber to a Calgary hospital.

The rescued ice climber suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries from the fall.