'It's easy to get lost in here': Ice Castles return to Hawrelak Park

Now in its fourth year, Edmonton's Ice Castles is bigger than ever before.

Christian Denis, site manager and lead artist, said this year's setup is taller and wider with more archways than previous years.

"There's a lot more happening, it's easy to get lost in here this year," he said.

Denis says the crew has been working with snow and ice at the castles since November. He noted rising and falling temperatures can actually be beneficial for the castles.

"It can get complicated with the volatility of the weather but in the end that's really what gives us the gnarly formations we sometimes get," he said.

Edmonton's sites in Hawrelak Park is the only location in Canada where the Utah-based company, Ice Castles, operates. The company has five other sites in the United States.

The castles officially opened on Friday and will continue for as long as weather permits. Last year's castles closed in March.