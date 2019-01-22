Skip to Main Content
'I've gone to the theater mainly for the popcorn'
Video

'I've gone to the theater mainly for the popcorn'

Jason Kenny tells us about his favorite snack popcorn.
Jason Kenny tells us about his favorite snack popcorn. 1:24
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us