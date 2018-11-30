'I'm not a monster': Confessed Edmonton killer apologizes in court

Edward Kyle Roberts will likely spend years in prison for killing an elderly married couple.

But the Crown and defence are far apart on the issue of how long his sentence should be.

Roberts, 33, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of manslaughter and break and enter. He admits that on Sept. 2, 2016, he broke into the Queen Mary Park home of Joao and Maria Nascimento. The house was randomly chosen and the victims were complete strangers.

Roberts attacked Maria, 81, with a steak knife, then stabbed her 93-year-old husband.

"It must always be kept in mind that not just one life but two lives were lost," Crown prosecutor Anders Quist told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Graesser. "These constituted near murders."

Quist is asking for a 20-year sentence. Defence lawyer Rod Gregory suggested a sentence in the range of 12 to 14 years.

Both agree that Roberts was in a drug-induced psychosis when he attacked the couple.

"This was a strange case of a premeditated manslaughter," Quist said. "He was suffering from a substance-induced psychotic delusion."

Roberts admitted he was bingeing on crystal meth and had only slept two hours in the week leading up to the killings. At the time, he thought he was destined to become a king, and believed that in order to achieve that goal he had to kill all the people in a house.

Joao and Maria Nascimento in an undated photograph. At the time of their deaths in September 2016, the couple had been married for 40 years. (Nascimento family)

"These victims were vulnerable," Quist said. "They were elderly. They had reduced mobility."

The Crown argued Roberts should receive a lengthy sentence in order to protect society.

'Whatever punishment is given, I deserve'

As part of the sentencing hearing, the judge gave Roberts the chance to address the court.

Wearing a white shirt and white tie, Roberts stood in the prisoner's box and pulled a piece of paper filled with handwriting from a folder.

"Words cannot express how sorry I am for taking two people's lives that day," Roberts said. "I'm so sorry my chronic drug use led to that."

Roberts never mentioned his victims by name. But he said he is using their deaths as an inspiration for sobriety and a lesson to stay away from drugs.

"Their death gave me a second chance," he said. "It's given me the will to live again. Please know I'm not a monster, and I care very much. And I'm very sorry for what I've done."

The Queen Mary Park home where Joao and Maria Nascimento had lived for 30 years. (Edmonton Police Service )

Roberts told the court he has received "a lot of negative attention since the murders." He asked people to understand he was "out of his mind" that day.

The Nascimentos' godson read a victim impact statement earlier in the day.

"The feeling of anger, pain and sorrow will never pass," Tony Abrantes wrote. "I will try to forget that day in September. Not because I want to forgive and forget, but because they deserve better."

'Everyone was afraid of Kyle'

Roberts' lawyer asked the judge to consider his client's "long-standing problem" with psychotic behaviour.

"This person has been detached from reality for some time," Gregory said.

Letters written by Roberts' sister and parents were submitted to the court, outlining years of troubling behaviour, often fuelled by drug abuse.

"Everyone was afraid of Kyle because of his strange behaviour," Eddie Roberts wrote of his son.

He said early in 2015, his son scratched the eyes out of a picture of a wolf in the living room, kept the curtains closed because he thought people were watching him and sat in a chair rocking and talking to himself.

After Roberts was arrested, his mother found this message scratched on the wall beside his bed. (Court exhibit/Bernadine Roberts )

Roberts mother cleaned out his room after he was charged with killing the Nascimentos. She found a disturbing message, "I will Find and Kill," had been scratched on the wall beside his mattress.

Tamie Lewis said she finally moved out of the family home because she was afraid of her brother. Lewis said her brother punched and kicked her in September 2015, then tried to push her face into a room floor fan. Later that same night, he attacked her with a baseball bat.

Justice Graesser has reserved his decision until Thursday afternoon.

"This is not an easy matter," he said. "So many competing issues and some very difficult situations."

Roberts has been in custody since the day of the stabbings.

Whatever sentence is handed down, he will get just over four years credit for time already served.