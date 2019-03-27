'I find it quite monstrous': GSA advocate condemns UCP plan to notify parents

The United Conservative Party's stance on gay-straight alliances could lead to "very unsafe situations" for LGBTQ youth in Alberta, an advocate warns.

On Tuesday, UCP Leader Jason Kenney defended his party's pledge to replace the NDP's amended school act, passed in November 2017, with the Education Act (2014), a move that would remove the current prohibition on parental notification when children join GSAs.

"I find it quite monstrous actually, because he's going to be hurting vulnerable children and youth," said Dylan Chevalier, executive director of Sexual and Gender Acceptance Edmonton Ltd. (SAGA).

Chevalier, 20, was president of a GSA at Ross Sheppard High School two years ago. He said he's concerned the UCP plan to allow parental notification will alert parents who do not approve of their children's sexuality and could lead to suicides or dangerous situations at home.

Kenney said a UCP government would leave it up to teachers to decide whether it was in the best interest of a child to tell parents about the child's involvement in a GSA.

But Chevalier, who is openly gay, said some LGBTQ students who are open about their sexuality during GSA meetings may identify differently outside the group where they are less comfortable.

"That's what really worries me, that there's going to be a lot of LGBTQ youth who could be put into very unsafe situations," he said.

In November 2017, the NDP government passed Bill 24, which amended the School Act and prohibited schools from telling parents if their children join a GSA.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney has been criticized by teachers, parents and advocates over his proposal to end a prohibition on parental notification when children join gay-straight alliances. (Scott Neufeld/CBC )

The UCP plan would allow teachers to notify parents at their own discretion.

"I think it would be very rare," Kenney said at a news conference Tuesday. "Probably only dealing with very young kids, or kids with unique emotional and mental health challenges."

Edmonton Public School Trustee Bridget Stirling said she is disappointed that parental notifications have been brought up as an election issue.

"It's really disappointing to hear that we will be losing those protections potentially for our students," Stirling said.

"We want to make sure that we're protecting students privacy and confidentiality, and supporting them in making the decision on when they want to come out. And I don't think it's a great idea for schools to be doing that on the child's behalf."

