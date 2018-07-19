Skip to Main Content
Hydrogen sulfide leak at Suncor refinery sends workers to hospital

A number of people at Suncor's refinery in Edmonton were sent to hospital after a toxic gas was released at the facility.

The toxic gas leak was detected Wednesday

Albderta Health Services personnel are monitoring the Suncor Refinery in Edmonton after a toxic gas leak. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

Suncor spokeswoman Erin Rees says company crews responded to a release of hydrogen sulfide at around noon on Wednesday.

Rees says a number of employees and contractors were in the vicinity of the release, and were assessed by Suncor and Alberta Health Services personnel.

She says a handful were sent to hospital for further assessment, but all were expected to be released.

Hydrogen sulfide is a poisonous, corrosive and flammable colourless gas that smells of rotten eggs.

Rees says there will be an investigation into the cause of the release.

