Hunting licences, ski passes up for grabs in Alberta's latest vaccine lottery

The provincial government is hunting for new ways to encourage people to get vaccinated and on Wednesday announced a list of new outdoor-themed prizes, including lifetime hunting and fishing licences and ski passes.

A special harvest hunting licence tag is at the top of the list, with one winner given the chance to hunt one species like bighorn sheep, elk or turkey.

Other prizes include five, three-night camping trips at Alberta Parks and 10 annual Kananaskis Conservation Passes.

Ten ski passes to the Canmore Nordic centre are also up for grabs.

The Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery is the Alberta government's latest attempt to get vaccine numbers up by adding more "targeted, unique prizes," said Premier Jason Kenney in the press release.

About 74.2 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first COVID-19 dose, with about 55.9 per cent having received both shots, according to the province's news release.

The prizes are the latest round of winnings offered by the provincial government, with three, $1-million prizes announced earlier this summer for those who received a COVID-19 shot.

The province also announced travel prizes last month.

People need to register separately for the prizes in the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery and have until Sept. 10.