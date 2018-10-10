Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt crash charged

The owner of the Calgary-based trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been charged.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason says Sukhmander Singh, owner and director of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., faces eight counts of failing to comply with various safety and log-keeping regulations.

"The charges follow an investigation that was completed by Alberta Transportation into the collision," Mason said Wednesday.

"The investigation found multiple instances of non-compliance of various transportation regulatory requirements in a six-month period."

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an Adesh-owned semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

The semi's driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was previously charged with multiple counts of both dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

When reached in Calgary, Singh said he didn't have any comment on the charges.

The case will be handled by a federal Crown prosecutor because it involves both federal and provincial regulations, according to an Alberta Transportation spokesperson.

They include seven federal charges: two counts of failing to maintain logs for drivers' hours of service, three counts of failing to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations, and two counts of having more than one daily log for any day.

The eighth charge, under provincial regulations, alleges failure to have or follow a written safety program.

The maximum penalty for a federal hours of service failing is $5,000 per offence, while the provincial charge carries a $310 penalty. A court can, however, use discretion to impose a penalty up to $2,000.

Singh's first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 9 in Calgary.

Adesh Deol Trucking has been under suspension since the crash, pending investigation.