St. Albert Humboldt Broncos charity tournament surpasses fundraising goals

A weekend hockey tournament in memory of four of the fallen Humboldt Broncos has surpassed its fundraising goal.

The three-day St. Albert charity tournament at Servus Place was in memory of Stephen Wack, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter and Conner Lukan.

It raised more than $50,000 as of Saturday evening.

The St. Albert hockey tournament started on Friday, July 6 and ended on Sunday. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

"It's pretty amazing. It shows the support and that the community is willing to help each other out in any way they can," said Josh Dechaine, co-organizer of the event.

The four teams were named after the four fallen Broncos players with ties to St. Albert.

More than 84 local junior or minor hockey players played in the tournament to remember their former teammates and friends.

The tournament was free to attend, and many of the people watching the hockey games said they were there to show their support.

Deana Truemner attended one of Sunday's hockey games in memory of four fallen Humboldt Broncos players. The four players, Stephen Wack, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter and Conner Lukan, all had ties to St. Albert. (Gabrielle Brown/Radio Canada)

'Come together as a community'

"Everybody's here to just come together as a community and I think that's what everybody needs. There's always the undertone of the tragedy and feeling for it, but I think everybody is now in a positive mood and just trying to have a good time," said Deana Truemner, who enjoyed a Sunday game.

Eighty per cent of the money raised from this weekend's event will go to the St. Albert Humboldt Remembrance Committee. The remainder will go to the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation.

The fallen Broncos players were killed in April when their team's bus collided with a semi-truck. Sixteen people were killed in the crash and 13 were injured.

Police announced Friday the driver of the semi-truck was arrested and charged.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is facing 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily injury.