Warrant issued for Edmonton man accused of human trafficking

An Alberta-wide arrest warrant has been issued for an Edmonton man accused of forcing his victims into sex trafficking through coercion and violence.

Felicien Mufuta, 37, is wanted by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Human Trafficking and Exploitation unit.

Mufuta is facing charges including trafficking in persons, sexual assault, procuring, advertising sexual services, benefiting from trafficking and breach of release conditions, ALERT said in a news release Wednesday.

An investigation began in February after a woman contacted Edmonton police and told them she was being forced to work in the sex trade. She said she had been sexually assaulted by the accused.

"ALERT believes this suspect preyed on some of our society's most vulnerable people, allegedly controlling them through violence and withholding their identity documents," Staff Sgt. Lance Parker said in a statement Wednesday.



Officers looking for Mufuta searched a south Edmonton home on March 4 but didn't find him, ALERT said.

Mufuta is believed to be in the Edmonton area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging others to come forward.

The woman who first reported Mufuta to police is receiving support and access to specialized care, ALERT said.