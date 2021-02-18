Human trafficking investigation in Edmonton leads to charges, arrest warrants

Three men are facing several charges after a woman provided key information to police about a human trafficking operation in the Edmonton area.

Kevin Dorcelus Cetoute, 27, was arrested on Tuesday, while Canada-wide arrest warrants have been issued for Andrew Elien Abbot, 26, and Jonty Jean, 21, a statement from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said Thursday.

ALERT, which opened its investigation September 2020, says the three men were involved in human trafficking in the city and, in one instance, violently assaulted a sex trade worker.

Investigators are praising the woman at the centre of the case for her bravery in coming forward.

"Presently we are aware of one survivor who displayed remarkable courage in providing information to police," Staff Sgt. Lance Parker, ALERT human trafficking unit, said in the statement.

"We owe it to her safety and well-being to have these suspects in custody and prevent any other women from suffering the same."

Investigators believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The suspects, believed to be in the Edmonton area but having extensive ties to Quebec, are likely armed and should not be approached, ALERT warned.

The three face numerous charges including trafficking, gang sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

As part of the case, two Edmonton homes were searched and officers seized more than $70,000 cash and a small amount of drugs.