Police investigating human remains found in west Edmonton alley

Edmonton police homicide section is investigating human remains discovered in an alley in the west part of the city, Thursday morning.

The remains were found by citizens walking in an alley west of 149th Street between 92nd and 93rd Avenues.

Police are circulating a poster in the Sherwood area, hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen something on Wednesday or Thursday.

Investigators are also looking for video — either home security or dash-cam footage.

An autopsy was conducted Friday but the results aren't being released just yet, police said in a release.