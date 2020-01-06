Human remains found northeast of Edmonton deemed suspicious
RCMP have called in the major crimes unit to investigate human remains found in a field east of Redwater, Alta.
Remains found in field Saturday morning
The remains were discovered Saturday at 8 a.m. in the field near Range Road 203A.
The death was determined to be suspicious.
An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine the cause of death and to identify the remains.
Redwater is 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.