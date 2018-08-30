Skip to Main Content
Remains of 2 people found inside burned mobile home in eastern Alberta
The remains of two people were found inside a burned mobile home on the Frog Lake First Nation reserve.

Police responded to structure fire Thursday morning at Frog Lake First Nation reserve

Elk Point RCMP responded to a call of a structure fire at approximately 8:15 Thursday morning. When police arrived they found a fully engulfed mobile home. The remains of two adults were found inside. 

RCMP continue to investigate. An autopsy is expected to be completed Friday in Edmonton. 

The Frog Lake First Nation community is approximately 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.

