Remains of 2 people found inside burned mobile home in eastern Alberta

The remains of two people were found inside a burned mobile home on the Frog Lake First Nation reserve east of Edmonton.

Elk Point RCMP responded to a call of a structure fire at approximately 8:15 Thursday morning. When police arrived they found a fully engulfed mobile home. The remains of two adults were found inside.

RCMP continue to investigate. An autopsy is expected to be completed Friday in Edmonton.

The Frog Lake First Nation community is approximately 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.