Security ramping up at HUB Mall residence

The University of Alberta is ramping up safety measures at HUB Mall, where hundreds of security incidents are reported every year.

Enhanced security measures will include retrofitting nearly 100 doors, installing key locks and adding card access so doors can be locked after dark.

Jared Larsen, president of the HUB community association, spoke out last year about the situation. He welcomed the changes.

"I'm really excited for what is going to come, and I'm glad that all of the doors are going to be locked," Larsen said in an interview Friday. "That was a big step in terms of safety for HUB and really improving our community here."

Larsen said he expects the changes will lead to more people spending time outside their rooms or in lounges, which are now largely deserted.

"It's going to feel like a lot more of a residence and a place to live rather than just an apartment," he said.

The mall at 8921 112th St. spans four city blocks and houses around 800 students.

There is retail space on the main floor, connected through a series of pedways and stairwells to six floors of students residences. The university records hundreds of security incidents inside the building every year.

The complex has 60 exterior doors. In total, there are 128 interior and exterior doorways within the complex that have been left accessible to the public 24/7.

Rob Pawliuk, director of building operations, said loitering is a problem, especially in the wintertime, when students might find someone sleeping in a stairwell.

He said after consulting with residents, merchants, users and visitors and having the study conducted, it's clear more needs to be done.

"The primary recommendation of the consultant has been to lock up the building after hours," said Pawliuk.

Upgrades are expected to be finished before students return in the fall. It's not clear yet what the cost will be but it's expected to be somewhere near the budget that has set for just under $585,000.