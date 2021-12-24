How to make a brigadeiro treat

The brigadeiro, also commonly known as the Brazilian truffle, is a round chocolate treat that only takes four ingredients to make.

Edmonton gourmet bakers Azhar Aziz and Ingrid Sartoti run their own baking business off of Instagram and wanted to share this simple brigadeiro recipe for the holidays. They collaborated with local filmmaker Sandro Silva for CBC's Creator Network to show you how they are made. The recipe for the brigadeiros can also be used as a mixture for cakes.

How to make brigadeiro treats

Ingredients

- 1 can of condensed milk

- 1 tbsp. of unsalted butter

- 3 tbsp of cocoa powder

- 2 cups of chocolate sprinkles

This recipe yields about 17 brigadeiros.

How to Prepare

Make sure the stove is off. No heat is used during the initial mixing of the ingredients. Add condensed milk into a medium size saucepan. Add unsalted butter and stir with the condensed milk. Add the cocoa powder and stir into the mixture. Now turn the stove on to medium-high heat. (Be careful -- high temperatures will burn the chocolate!) Keep continuously mixing it together for about 10 minutes. (Tip: Make sure to wipe the chocolate mixture off the sides of the pan to avoid burning the chocolate.) The mixture is at the desired thick texture when it can roll off a spatula and still hold the thick texture.

Chilling process

Put the mixture in a small dish. Place plastic wrap directly on the surface of the brigadeiro mixture to cover it. (Tip: putting plastic wrap directly on the brigadeiro mixture will prevent the chocolate from forming a skin while it's chilling in the fridge.) Place the covered brigadeiro mixture into the fridge for at least 4-5 hours. (Tip: it's best to have the brigadeiro mixture chilling in the fridge overnight.)

Rolling the brigadeiro

Pour chocolate sprinkles evenly into a shallow container and set aside. Take the brigadeiro mixture out of the fridge and ensure the mixture is chilled all the way through. Form a ball with about 20 grams (1.4 tbsp) of the brigadeiro mixture by rolling it in your hands. Roll the brigadeiro ball into the chocolate sprinkles to cover it evenly with sprinkles. Place the brigadeiro ball into a small container. (Tip: your hands will be mucky so if placing in little paper cups, set those out first so you can place one brigadeiro in each without getting chocolate all over the paper cups.) Repeat until you're finished with the whole mixture.