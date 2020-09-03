How the Henday expansion gobbled up a country greenhouse in Edmonton's northeast

In 1996, Peter Oudign had visions of a sprawling greenhouse and plant shop over four acres of land at the intersection of Manning Drive and 167th Avenue.

"Everywhere around was farmlands and agricultural lands," said Oudign, co-owner of the Root Seller Greenhouse.

The Root Seller Greenhouse was once in open country northeast of Edmonton, but now it's a farm in the city surrounded by homes on nearly all sides.

Oudign describes the early days of the business as sitting in vast open countryside, surrounded by wheat and canola fields.

He and his business partner, Mike Collier, settled on the location because of it's distance, and relatively close proximity, to the rapidly sprawling city of Edmonton.

"We thought sooner or later the city would gobble us up. I thought maybe that would happen in 35 or 40 years," said Oudign. "But as soon as the Anthony Henday started being built around us, that was the end of how we were thinking."

From their front doors along 167th Avenue, the proprietors of the Root Seller could see the city expand, and eventually envelope them on almost all sides.

167th Avenue once ran along the south border of the Root Seller Greenhouse. The road was closed and relocated in the Cy Becker neighbourhood when the northeast leg of the Anthony Henday was developped. (Mike Collier)

"When Anthony Henday was happening, 167th Avenue was closed and [relocated]. That was our main access," said Oudign. "We had no access to our own property at one point."

"This used to be a little house in the prairie, and now it's a little house in the city."

Restricted access

Oudign's business sat conveniently on what was once called "greenhouse alley," a stretch along 167th Avenue. connecting a handful of greenhouses and plant nurseries in northeast Edmonton during the 90s.

Oudign says when the portion of 167th Avenue in front of their business was closed and moved a few blocks south in the Cy Becker neighbourhood to accomodate the Henday expansion, business suffered.

"That first year we went down 25 per cent," said Oudign, adding it took another three years to stabilize the business. "There was no access and people started to forget where we were."

Peter Oudign, co-owner of the Root Seller Greenhouse, waters flowers at his flower farm with suburban homes visible in the background. (Tanara McLean/CBC)

With a clear vantage point over Manning Drive, proprietors of the Root Seller used their expanse of greenhouse walls to advertise and give directions.

Oudign said while Google Maps was difficult in the beginning, customers are now finding their way.

He said the COVID 19 pandemic has brought more curious gardeners into the store, and he's hopeful they'll remember how to find their way back to the greenhouse for another visit.

"We still don't know how this is all going to play out," he said. "We're a little island in the city, and it's not all negative."