How Edmontonians can safely swim outdoors during the pandemic

It's the time of year Edmontonians desperately await, the few months of summer where they can finally be outside and be either in or around water.

But whether it's splashing around in outdoor pools or swimming laps in indoor pools, like everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused these plans to take a dip.

The City of Edmonton has closed all outdoor pools for the summer.

"This decision was made as part of the City's cost reduction strategy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," Christopher Webster, communications advisor wrote in an email.

"[The] cost of operating outdoor pools each year is generally around $500,000 based on past years."

He did not have information on when recreation centres and indoor pools will open.

Despite the loss of public swimming pools, there are other ways Edmontonians can get their fill of water activities: pools in their own backyards, visiting lakes, or letting the North Saskatchewan river currents carry you in a kayak, canoe or tube.

As it happens, many are already on top of it. According to Eli Dehghani, owner of swimming pool construction company Park Pools, there has been a spike in demand for backyard pools.

"The demand is 10 times more than usual," Dehghani said.

He had expected the demand for residential pools to be a lot lower due to the pandemic and predicted seeing more commercial clients.

"And it ended up being the total opposite," he said. "The residential world has completely spiked."

Dehghani said the demand has been high for both in-ground pools, which are a lot more work and range in price from $50,000 to $120,000, and above-ground pools, which are much easier to install and range in price from $5,000 to $25,000.

He said in the 14 years he has been running his company, he never thought to expand. But to keep up with demand, he was interviewing project managers just last week.

As more and more people decide to have pools in their backyards, Kelly Carter, chief executive officer of the Lifesaving Society Alberta & Northwest Territories, said that families should be careful.

"This summer we are expecting a spike in drowning in two areas that we are trying to focus on," he said, identifying backyard pools and natural bodies of water as areas of concern.

Backyard swimming

Carter said it is really important for parents to stay out with their children when they are in pools.

"Even if it's a couple inches, that's too much and for a toddler," he said. "That's easy enough to drown in."

Carter said that parents should keep hot tubs covered when they are not in use so kids don't accidentally fall in when they are not around.

He suggests accessing the Splashy Mission , a public education resource site website that includes interactive games for children to practice water safety at home.

Jason Britton swimming in the North Saskatchewan River. (Jason Britton)

Swimming in Alberta lakes

On May 11, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that due the pandemic "all natural recreational water sampling for beaches in Alberta has been postponed until further notice."

"We advise Albertans to use caution and swim at your own risk."

She said Alberta Health Services will provide further updates as necessary regarding the monitoring program should this change.

Natural bodies of water like lakes and rivers already see a higher number of drownings in Alberta, Carter said. But because this year recreation centres and pools are closed, he expects to see more people turning toward those as an option.

Because there are no lifeguards at lakes and rivers, it's important that people take all precautions.

"We have cold water in the spring and that poses its own risks," he said. "If you are on a boat make sure that you have a life jacket at all times."

For people interested in swimming in lakes, Carter suggests to do it in areas that are the most familiar.

"Try to swim in a designated area as that will be a lot safer than trying to find a swimming spot that's a lot more private," he said.

Swimming in the North Saskatchewan River

Jason Britton is an avid swimmer in the North Saskatchewan River. He started in 2015 while he was doing water safety for the World Champion Series Triathlon. Hawrelak Park was found to have an algae bloom and it wasn't clear if the water would be safe for swimming.

"So the race director asked if they were looking at other options and asked what it was like swimming in the river," he recalls. Britton had never thought of swimming in the river before and decided to give it a try.

"And I absolutely loved it. It was amazing."

For those interested in checking the river out for a swim, he has some advice based on his years of experience.

First, check the temperature of the water. EPCOR keeps track of the river's water quality and temperature on their website . He said most people find 20 C comfortable and might need a wetsuit if it's around 16 C. Anything less than that is too cold.

He also recommends that only experienced swimmers try out the river and to not go alone.

"People should be swimming with a partner so that if you get yourself in danger there is someone to help you," he said.

He added that because the river flows fast, the current can often take you further than you expect to go so always plan where your exit points will be and where you will be getting out of the water beforehand.

He also recommends wearing shoes while swimming in the river.

"Because there is so much sediment in the river water… you can't see the bottom and you don't know what's down there," he said.