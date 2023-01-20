How Edmonton's turn on the small screen is a big deal for the film industry

Edmonton hit the small screen last week with the premiere of HBO's new show The Last of Us.

On this week's episode we'll hear the effect this might have on the Alberta film industry.

Brock Skretting, head of advocacy for Keep Alberta Rolling, shares how the eyes on Alberta are already paying off on a local level.

Plus, a smaller side of the big screen – host Clare Bonnyman takes a look inside Alberta's only foley stage, Little Hook Sound, and tests out her sound effect skills.

Skretting says The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, was the largest project undertaken by members of the Alberta screen industry and he spoke to Clare about how the work has "levelled up" the province.

Brock Skretting: Hundreds of people worked on this project, and for some of them it was the first project that they ever worked on. It is just that infrastructure builder that really puts you on a whole other level as an industry.

There's a long 100-year history of filmmaking in Alberta but it hasn't grown to the size of some of these filmmaking jurisdictions that have solidified themselves as major players. We're becoming that now.

This project puts us on that map and toward that trajectory. It'll be an amazing calling card to future projects, future directors, writers, producers and streamers that are looking for places to make their projects.

A Game of Thrones or a Lord of the Rings you associate – for me personally anyway as a nerd – you associate with Ireland and New Zealand, right? And so hopefully the effect of this project will be to embrace and expand our film industry and screen screen industry in Alberta but to be recognized by that wide audience.

Clare Bonnyman: I think I saw a clip of Pedro Pascal literally saying, "I love Canada" – but also talking about the landscape and how they used Alberta and our mountains, our prairies or the downtown cores.

It is such a great pitch. I'm curious, do you know how we ended up getting a project like this?

Brock Skretting: So the way to promote your jurisdiction is to make sure that the industry knows that you have the things that are needed to make the production successful, right? So this is globally competitive.

In every jurisdiction you have film commissions and they have been promoting their regions like crazy. They work with location teams and facilitate scouts with producers and then obviously the Alberta government came on and made the tax credit competitive. So there's that element of it too.

And I think the screen industry as a whole has done a really good job of making sure that we're facilitating that business, trying to take care of those people that make those decisions. And then once the project comes, there's so much that goes into your unions and your guilds and your vendors. Everyone has to supply the things that are needed to make a show like this. We're becoming known as film friendly in the industry.

Alberta has a lot of identity and pride in who they are and I think that more people are finding out about the Alberta screen industry and embracing it and celebrating it – that will also help our local creators and help them get projects made and step into the spotlight. It can really help our local creatives too.