How climate change is impacting the Canadian Prairies
The planet’s climate is changing. So is our journalism. Join us for a live discussion on May 24.
The planet’s climate is changing. So is our journalism.
Over the past six months CBC meteorologist Christy Climenhaga has been reporting on how climate change is impacting life, business and biodiversity on the Canadian Prairies.
She's climbed mountains, debunked wind chill, and spoken with experts on the forefront of climate change research and now she's sharing the highlights with CBC Edmonton News at 6 host Nancy Carlson.
Join us on Instagram for a live conversation about lessons learned, common climate change questions and what's coming up in our climate change reporting.
When: Tuesday, May 24 at noon
Where: Instagram
Have a question you'd like to ask? Send it to us in the Google Form below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?