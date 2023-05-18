How can the NDP win in rural Alberta? Former candidates say presence is the key

The Alberta NDP needs to make its presence known in rural communities as soon as possible if there is any hope of making gains outside urban areas in the next provincial election, according to three former candidates.

The NDP won 38 seats on May 29 but only Banff-Kananaskis could be considered a rural riding. The UCP, which won a second term in power, continue to have a stranglehold on rural areas.

Candidates who ran for the NDP say the party needs to start the work now if it wants to start electing rural MLAs.

"This party needs to build its rural constituency associations and not wait for them to build themselves," said Kevin van Tighem, who ran for the NDP in Livingstone-Macleod, in last month's election.

"Empower them, motivate them to get out there and create that NDP presence in rural Alberta."

The NDP viewed Van Tighem, Taneen Rudyk (Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville) and Karen Shaw (Morinville-St. Albert) as some of their star candidates because of their high profiles.

Rudyk is a four-term councillor in Vegreville and a former president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Van Tighem is a former superintendent of Banff National Park and an author. Shaw is a cattle rancher and a former four-term councillor in Sturgeon County.

Having their names on the ballot was a big step for the NDP, which struggled until recently to get local people to run for the party.

Vegreville councillor Taneen Rudyk was the NDP candidate in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville in the 2023 election. (Taneen Rudyk/Facebook)

While Shaw, Rudyk and Van Tighem made gains for the NDP, they were defeated by their UCP opponents. Shaw came closest to winning on May 29 with 45 per cent of the vote.

In her first appearance after the election, NDP leader Rachel Notley said the party would spend the next few months evaluating the campaign. She acknowledged that the NDP needs to spend more time in rural areas.

"For about a year and a half, two years, because of COVID, the kind of outreach that we would have done on those issues was a bit late," Notley said.

Winning government by only electing MLAs in urban areas is not impossible, but also not desirable for the party.

Van Tighem said making inroads into rural ridings will take considerable effort by the party over the long-term.

"Is Livingstone-Macleod incurably conservative? No," he said. "But is it going to change in a hurry? No."

Nuance the key

While the NDP currently primarily represents urban Alberta, its roots are rural.

Former NDP leader Grant Notley represented the northern Alberta riding of Spirit River-Fairview for 13 years before his death in 1984. Derek Fox, Rudyk's father, was the NDP MLA for Vegreville from 1986 to 1993.

Rudyk, who was born and raised in the area, said people want to feel like they matter. She said the NDP needs to better respond to the needs of rural communities instead of solely focusing on areas with more population.

Not all rural communities are the same, and require different types of messaging, Rudyk added. Her riding has booming towns, struggling hamlets, and the industrial heartland and Fort Saskatchewan — one of the fastest-growing cities.

"Being able to capture the perspectives and the interests of people that live in smaller centres is really important to get right," Rudyk said. "If the NDP are going to be successful in Alberta, they need to be able to capture that kind of nuance for people."

Former NDP candidate Karen Shaw ran in Morinville-St. Albert which includes the northeast part St. Albert, and the towns of Morinville, Gibbons, Redwater, Legal and Bon Accord. (Karen Shaw/Facebook)

Shaw said the NDP needs to start its work in rural areas as soon as possible. She said encouraging potential voters to move past their stereotypes about the NDP was a challenge in her campaign.

She was also frustrated by misinformation people would hear on their social media feeds and in their communities.

For example, before the start of the campaign, Notley said an NDP government would look at work conditions on farms only after consulting with stakeholders first.

Shaw said then-agriculture minister Nate Horner sent a tweet falsely claiming Notley was planning to bring back Bill 6, the controversial farm safety act her government passed in 2015, which was repealed by the UCP four years later.

Shaw said she was confronted about Horner's message at a trade show in Morinville that same day.

"A farmer came up to me and said, 'Karen, I'm so disappointed in you that you would support NDP when they're bringing back Bill 6,'" she said.

"I said, 'that's a lie, they're not doing that.' But he chose to believe it. It was tweeted once and it became fact."

Van Tighem said the UCP takes rural voters for granted and that offers an opportunity for the NDP.

Political parties must have representatives from all areas in the province to keep democracy thriving.

"What makes Alberta what it is and what matters to Alberta is rural," he said.

"No party can afford not to have that rural presence and no party can also afford not to have the urban presence."